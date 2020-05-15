Image copyright Casey Davies Image caption Casey Davies first showed symptoms of the virus eight weeks ago but tested negative for it four times before she had a positive result

A teenager recovering from Covid-19 has said she owes her life to "phenomenal" staff who "kept her going".

Casey Davies, 18, was treated for the virus as well as kidney and chest infections at West Suffolk Hospital.

She said she was brought to tears by the nurses who kept her company while she was separated from her family.

"I felt like I was going to die...I'm so thankful for all the lovely staff who held my hand," she said, adding that staff had treated her like family.

Miss Davies, from Bury St Edmunds, first showed symptoms of the virus eight weeks ago but tested negative for it four times.

'Body shutting off'

She was admitted to hospital on 25 April after struggling to breathe and finally tested positive for Covid-19 as well as kidney and chest infections.

She said: "I woke up and couldn't move out of bed, I couldn't breathe … I'm type 1 diabetic and my blood sugars and ketones were rising and so was my temperature.

Image copyright Casey Davies

"I was vomiting, coughing, it was really nasty, like my whole body was shutting off… I felt like I was actually going to die."

Miss Davies said the kindness of all hospital staff, from the cleaners to the nurses, helped to comfort her while she was scared and alone.

'Got to know them'

"To go through it without my family being able to come and hug and see me was hard, but I'm so thankful for all the lovely nurses who held my hand, they made me feel a lot better."

She said that despite staff being "run off their feet" the wards had become like "a little family" with staff making an effort to build personal relationships with patients.

She said: "They treated me like a normal person and I got to know them and everything about them from their pets to how the virus was affecting them in general. It wasn't like any other hospital admission where it's just about your health, this was more comfortable.

"I was crying with happiness because they made me feel so much better."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk