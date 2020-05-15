Suffolk

Barham shooting: Man told police he 'shot wife', inquest told

  • 15 May 2020
Chestnut Farm, Barham
Image caption The court heard Silke Hartshorne-Jones was found at the farmhouse with two gunshot wounds

The husband of a woman killed at her family home called police and said he had shot her, an inquest was told.

Silke Hartshorne-Jones, 42, was shot twice in the chest at Chestnut Farm, Barham, Suffolk - the home she shared with her husband Peter - on 3 May.

A police report read to Suffolk Coroners' Court said Mr Hartshorne-Jones called police at 04:45 BST and reported shooting his wife twice.

He was charged with her murder, and a plea hearing is set for 27 July.

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones, a solicitor, was found by police in a bedroom of the farmhouse, Ipswich Crown Court was previously told.

'Shot wife twice'

Mr Hartshorne-Jones has not yet entered a plea, and a trial has been listed for 26 October.

Det Ch Insp Caroline Miller, of Suffolk Police, gave evidence to the inquest from a report prepared by another senior investigating officer.

She said: "Mr Hartshorne-Jones contacted Suffolk Constabulary at 04:45 on Sunday, 3 May stating he had shot his wife twice.

"Mr Hartshorne-Jones was arrested initially for attempted murder whilst officers and paramedics sought to save Mrs Hartshorne-Jones's life.

"Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was conveyed to Ipswich Hospital where she subsequently died. Mr Hartshorne-Jones was then arrested for murder."

Senior Coroner for Suffolk Nigel Parsley opened and suspended the inquest until the end of criminal proceedings.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites