Image caption The court heard Silke Hartshorne-Jones was found at the farmhouse with two gunshot wounds

The husband of a woman killed at her family home called police and said he had shot her, an inquest was told.

Silke Hartshorne-Jones, 42, was shot twice in the chest at Chestnut Farm, Barham, Suffolk - the home she shared with her husband Peter - on 3 May.

A police report read to Suffolk Coroners' Court said Mr Hartshorne-Jones called police at 04:45 BST and reported shooting his wife twice.

He was charged with her murder, and a plea hearing is set for 27 July.

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones, a solicitor, was found by police in a bedroom of the farmhouse, Ipswich Crown Court was previously told.

'Shot wife twice'

Mr Hartshorne-Jones has not yet entered a plea, and a trial has been listed for 26 October.

Det Ch Insp Caroline Miller, of Suffolk Police, gave evidence to the inquest from a report prepared by another senior investigating officer.

She said: "Mr Hartshorne-Jones contacted Suffolk Constabulary at 04:45 on Sunday, 3 May stating he had shot his wife twice.

"Mr Hartshorne-Jones was arrested initially for attempted murder whilst officers and paramedics sought to save Mrs Hartshorne-Jones's life.

"Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was conveyed to Ipswich Hospital where she subsequently died. Mr Hartshorne-Jones was then arrested for murder."

Senior Coroner for Suffolk Nigel Parsley opened and suspended the inquest until the end of criminal proceedings.