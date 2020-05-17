Image copyright Tayel family Image caption Jacob, right, and Isaac Tayel were admitted to hospital within hours of each other

A mother whose two sons survived coronavirus has thanked the "phenomenal" hospital teams who nursed them back to health.

Jacob, 14, and Isaac Tayel, 11, were admitted to Ipswich Hospital within 24 hours of each other in March.

They both required intensive care but are now recovering at home.

"We cannot thank them enough. I don't know how they do what they do," Dianne Tayel said.

"The staff at Ipswich Hospital were phenomenal, every single one of them."

Image caption Dianne Tayel said her 14-year-old son came "close to the end" with coronavirus

After being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, the two brothers were just two rooms apart.

But because of the risk of cross-contamination, Mrs Tayel could only see one of her sons - a decision she said was made easier by Jacob being in an induced coma.

Isaac was discharged first, while Jacob was taken to a specialist children's hospital for further treatment.

Image copyright ESNEFT Image caption The children's team at Ipswich Hospital sent a message to the brothers after their recovery

When Jacob left the hospital at the end of April, staff lined the corridor to say goodbye to him.

"It was so emotional," said Mrs Tayel.

"It meant so much to see everyone come to say goodbye, even people not on the ward at the time.

"All the NHS staff who cared for the boys were great.

"Jacob doesn't appreciate how close to the end he was at one point. We thought we'd lost him."

Jacob said: "I am really thankful for all the work they did to help me. I'm just beyond grateful, really."

Image caption Jacob, 14, was treated in three hospitals and spent time on a ventilator

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk