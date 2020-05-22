Image caption Irina Kuzmina died at The Magpie pub on 10 November

The death of a woman at a village pub is no longer being treated as suspicious.

Irina Kuzmina, 45, from Purfleet in Essex, was found unresponsive at the Magpie Inn in Little Stonham, Suffolk, on 10 November and died at the scene.

Police eliminated any third-party involvement following their inquiry and with the help of pathology reports.

A woman, 52, from Dagenham, who was arrested on suspicion of murder will face no further action over the death.

However, she has been summonsed to appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court in July, to face two counts of common assault relating to allegations Ms Kuzmina and her partner were assaulted at a party at the pub.