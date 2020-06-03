Image caption The baby's body was found at the recycling centre on 14 May

A three week search at a recycling centre where a baby girl was found dead has ended.

The newborn, thought to be less than 48 hours old, was discovered by workers at the Sackers facility in Needham Market, Suffolk, on 14 May.

Officers believe she was taken to the site in a bin lorry from one of 52 commercial waste collection points in Ipswich and the surrounding area.

Police urged her mother to come forward and are concerned for her welfare.

A post-mortem examination last month could not identify the cause of death and further tests were due to take place.

Image caption The body of the newborn girl was found by staff at Sackers in Needham Market

Suffolk Police said "extensive" searches had been carried out, ending on Wednesday, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officers have made door to door inquiries at more than 800 homes and businesses.

CCTV footage from all of the collection points has been collected and forensic work is ongoing.

Police have asked that anyone with information that could identify her or with concerns for a recent mother or mother-to-be come forward.