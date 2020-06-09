Image copyright Family photo Image caption Chris Corder, from Hadleigh, suffered severe brain injuries in the 2009 crash

A man died 10 years after suffering severe brain injuries in a hit-and-run crash involving the manager of musician Pete Doherty, an inquest heard.

Christopher Corder, 53, was delivering parish magazines in Hadleigh, Suffolk, when he was hit by a car driven by Andrew Boyd in September 2009.

Boyd was jailed for a year in 2010 after admitting dangerous driving.

Suffolk coroner, Jacqueline Devonish, said she was left in "no doubt" the collision caused Mr Corder's death.

Mr Boyd will "face no further action", she said, because Mr Corder's elderly parents "did not want to relive this incident 10 years on".

The inquest heard how Mr Corder, a cleaner, had been "an active, healthy man" before the crash on 27 September, 2009.

A police statement read to the court, said an independent witness saw Boyd driving Doherty's Daimler "at speed" and "appeared to be fighting to regain control of it."

Boyd said in his statement that he had "felt something hit the side" but "panicked and drove off, knowing I should have stopped," the police statement continued.

Former Babyshambles frontman Doherty was banned from driving and fined £500 in 2010 for allowing Boyd to use his car without insurance.

Andrew Boyd, manager of Pete Doherty, will face "no further action" over the 2009 crash

Mr Corder was airlifted to the Royal London Hospital with multiple injuries, and went on to live under the specialist neurological care of Sue Ryder staff at The Chantry, in Ipswich.

Ms Devonish said Mr Corder was a "peg-fed" quadriplegic who "never fully recovered from his injuries" but had "lived longer than anticipated".

He was admitted to Ipswich Hospital on 12 November 2019 with a severe chest infection and died two days later.

His medical cause of death was given as "aspiration pneumonia due to traumatic brain injury".

Ms Devonish told the documentary inquest: "I have no doubt the injuries suffered in the road traffic collision in September 2009 were the cause of his death, because after that accident Mr Corder remained in hospital in a very serious condition.

"He spent 10 years living as a quadriplegic, with his elderly parents having to live with that," she said.

"They do not wish to relive this incident 10 years on."