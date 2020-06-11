Image caption The baby's body was found at the recycling centre on 14 May

The mother of a baby girl found dead at a recycling centre is "not in trouble", police have said.

The newborn, thought to be less than 48 hours old, was found by staff at the Sackers facility in Needham Market, Suffolk, on 14 May.

She was put into one of a possible 52 commercial bins in in Ipswich and the surrounding area.

Police said they were concerned about the physical and emotional welfare of the baby's mother.

"She needs to know she's not in trouble," Ch Supt Tonya Antonis said.

It is thought the baby could have been put in the bin and taken to the site between 13 and 14 May.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Police believe the baby could have been put in a bin in the east of Ipswich

Police spent three weeks searching the facility looking for any identifying items such as baby blankets, toys or paperwork.

No items were found with the baby, however police said they may have been lost when she went through some of the waste material processing at the site.

"At the moment she [the baby] is in limbo, she has no name, no identity," said Ch Supt Antonis.

She said police had seized a number of items during their search that had yet to be reviewed but so far they were "no further forward".

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Other collections sites to the west of Ipswich are also being considered

Police have spoken to people from more than 830 commercial business and homes, and CCTV from all of the 52 sites have also been collected to be reviewed.

A post-mortem examination last month was inconclusive and the results of further pathology tests are still pending.

Ch Supt Antonis urged anyone concerned about a pregnant woman they knew, who may not been seen for a while or who is worried about their well being to share information with police, their GP or other agencies.

"It might be the piece of the puzzle that we need to locate mum and identify her and baby," she said.