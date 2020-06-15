Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption The "inert mortar" was found by a walker on Covehithe beach

A mortar likely to have contained "mustard gas or high explosive" has been removed from a beach.

The "rusty metal cylinder with fins" was found by a walker on a beach in Covehithe, Suffolk on Saturday.

Police said a Ministry of Defence bomb disposal unit from Colchester was called out.

The force said: "They confirmed that it was a mortar which would have contained mustard gas or high explosive."

In a Facebook post, the force said the mortar was "inert" and "removed without incident".

Mustard gas was used as a weapon during World War One and outlawed by the Geneva Protocol of 1925.

