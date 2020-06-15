Image copyright US Air Force Image caption An F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter wing at RAF Lakenheath crashed into the North Sea on Monday

A US Air Force pilot is missing after a fighter jet crashed into the North Sea.

The F-15C Eagle, from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, crashed shortly after 0940 BST while on a training mission.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown but the US Air Force confirmed only one pilot was on board.

Search and Rescue teams are looking for the aircraft, which is believed to have crashed 74 nautical miles off the East Yorkshire coast.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said: "The HM Coastguard helicopter from Humberside has been sent along with Bridlington and Scarborough RNLI lifeboats.

"Following a Mayday broadcast by HM Coastguard, other vessels nearby are heading to the area."