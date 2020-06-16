Image caption The Suffolk air base has more than 8,000 US and British military and civilian personnel

The pilot of a US Air Force fighter jet which crashed into the North Sea has been named as 1st Lt Kenneth Allen.

Lt Allen was flying an F-15C Eagle, from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, when it crashed off the East Yorkshire coast on Monday while on a training mission.

He had been stationed at the base since February and is survived by his wife and parents, the US Air Force said.

Col Will Marshall said the whole unit was "deeply saddened" by his loss.

"The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness," the commander of 48th Fighter Wing added.

Lt Allen was the assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron.

Image caption The plane crashed off the coast at Flamborough Head at about 09:30 BST on Monday

His plane went into the sea 74 nautical miles (85 miles) off the East Yorkshire coast.

The Coastguard and RNLI lifeboat crews from Bridlington and Scarborough were among those who took part in the search after the plane was reported missing at about 09:30 BST.

Wreckage was located before Lt Allen's body was found.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and an investigation is under way.

Image copyright US Air Force Image caption Lt Allen's F-15C Eagle was taking part in a training mission

The F-15C, a single-seater air defence fighter, is a model of jet that has been used by the US Air Force since 1979.

RAF Lakenheath is the largest US Air Force-operated base in England and home to its only F-15 fighter wing in Europe.

More than 4,000 US service men and women are stationed there.