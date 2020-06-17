Image copyright Geograph/Bikeboy Image caption Riders would normally finish at the Dunwich beach in the early hours in the morning, as seen in this photo taken in 2015

Cyclists are being discouraged from riding the route of an informal bike event that normally attracts 1,500 people.

The Dunwich Dynamo sees riders set off from London in the evening to cycle 115 miles (185km) to the Suffolk coast overnight.

It was due to take place on 4 -5 July.

Patrick Field, one of the founders, said it was not officially happening this year but to stop it "would be like trying to stop Ramadan or Christmas".

"It happens because people do it, it's a tradition," he said.

Described as the "stuff of legends", the event usually starts at London Fields in Hackney and finishes at Dunwich beach.

It is held on the Saturday night/Sunday morning nearest to full moon in July.

There are no official organisers but Southwark Cyclists has cancelled the return coaches due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Refunds have been offered to those who had already booked transport.

Image copyright PAul Bird Image caption About 1,500 riders would normally set off from London Fields, as seen in this photo from the 2016 edition

Dunwich Parish Meeting said it discouraged people from doing it as there will be no facilities when people arrive on the Suffolk coast.

Chairman Rod Smith said the beach cafe would not be open, nor would the pub, and "there's no infrastructure for them waiting for when they get here".

Ipswich Bicycle Club member Clive Tricker, who has ridden the Dunwich Dynamo twice, said it would "send out the wrong message regarding cycling" if people chose to still ride it this year.

But Mr Field said if cyclists can do it in a "self-reliant" way and in a way "that's not dangerous and not endangering other people's safety" then "there's no problem".

This year's would have been the 28th edition.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk