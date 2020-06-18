Image copyright Kim Dare Image caption Alasdair Messenger "was so excited" to be riding a bus again his support worker said.

A man with special needs who "loves" buses was surprised with his own private journey after 14 weeks shielding at home due to coronavirus.

Alasdair Messenger, 28, struggled to adjust to not having his weekly bus rides when the pandemic began.

Ipswich Buses organised a ride around the town after his support worker Kim Dare asked the firm for help.

"For a lot of people it might not be a big deal... but he was so excited," she said.

Mr Messenger, from Monks Ely, Suffolk, started shielding two weeks before lockdown and Ms Dare said he had struggled without the weekly bus journeys the pair have been taking for the past decade.

"He loves going on buses, he's been obsessed with them since he was little," said Ms Dare.

On Wednesday, Ms Dare and Ipswich Buses surprised him with a private bus trip, which included a personalised welcome message.

Image copyright Kim Dare Image caption The bus had a personalised welcome message

"He's non verbal but he made an excited noise and held on to me and went as quickly as he could to get on the bus," Ms Dare said.

"I'm just so grateful for what they've done for him, for a lot of people it might not be a big deal, especially with what's going on, but seeing his face... he was so excited, he couldn't wait to get on."

The journey included a tour of Ipswich before driving through the bus depot and washing area to let Mr Messenger have a peek behind the scenes.

"It was so special... when we went through the bus wash, his face lit up when the sweepers started going."

"Getting to see where all the buses are and the bus wash while on the bus, he absolutely loved it, it was fantastic."

Image copyright Kim Dare Image caption Mr Messenger also went on a tour of the bus depot

Ipswich Buses manager Stephen Bryce said: "It's so important to give something back to the community, thought it was the least we could do."