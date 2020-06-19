Image copyright US Air Force Image caption F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron perform a missing-man formation in memory of Lieutenant Kenneth Allen

A US fighter jet pilot who died after a crash over the North Sea has been returned to his family in the US.

Lt Kenneth "Kage" Allen, from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, crashed on Monday while on a training mission.

Pilots from the base honoured Lt Allen by performing a missing man formation on Thursday, a tradition to respect fallen airmen.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.

Lt Allen was transported back to his family, including his wife Hannah, from RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk on Thursday.

Pilots from the 494th squadron performed the missing man formation in memory of Lt Allen as he was returned to the US.

Col Will Marshall, of the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath, said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt Allen, and mourn with his family and his fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron."

Lt Allen, known as Kage, had been the assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron since his arrival on the base in February.

Col Marshall previously told the BBC that a formal investigation into the cause of the crash had begun but it would "take some amount of time" before the results would be known.

Radio data, the wreckage and information from other pilots would form the basis of the investigation, he said.

Image caption The Suffolk air base has more than 8,000 US and British military and civilian personnel

Lt Allen, who had just completed upgraded training for the F-15C Eagle, was on a training exercise with 11 other aircraft when his plane went into the sea 74 nautical miles (85 miles) off the East Yorkshire coast.

The Coastguard and RNLI lifeboat crews from Bridlington and Scarborough were among those who took part in the search after the plane was reported missing.