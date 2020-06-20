Image caption Nadia Khan is among a group of young people who have organised an anti-racism demonstration in Woodbridge

A young woman fighting racism in a small town said "your auntie Karen" is just as culpable as people with "skinheads and swastikas".

Nadia Khan is part of a young team who have organised an anti-racism demonstration in Woodbridge, Suffolk.

The 22-year-old said boards put up ahead of the event were taken down overnight and she was verbally abused.

Woodbridge's county councillor said she was "proud" of the young people but the hostility they faced was "distressing".

Image caption Anti-racism signs have been put up around the Shire Hall in Ipswich

Miss Khan tweeted a video of a woman she caught trying to remove some of the signs.

On another occasion, someone took them down at 02:00 BST, she said.

Even though Miss Khan was subject to name calling and verbal abuse when growing up in Woodbridge, she said she was "shocked" by the response and said it was "unexpected".

In a tweet she said: "People think racism is skinheads and swastikas. No hun, it's your auntie Karen."

Image caption People have tried to remove the signs that have been put up

Image caption Woodbridge Emporium said it has also faced hostility due to its window display

Talking to the BBC, she said: "I'm glad I posted the video to show racism exists on our doorstep and that's why we need to tackle it and challenge their views."

She said the abuse she has faced was "upsetting" but it has not put her off Saturday's demonstration at Elmhurst Park.

The former Farlingaye High School pupil said there will be enough "like-minded" people there to outweigh others.

Woodbridge Emporium said it had also been targeted after putting up books in support of the anti-racism movement.

Suffolk county councillor Caroline Page said Woodbridge was "for a long-time a non-conformist" town, and was home to abolitionists Thomas and John Clarkson.

But, she said she was "not surprised" some people held opposing views.

Anti-racism protests have been held across the country in the wake of the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in police custody in the United States.