Image copyright Google Image caption The man, in his 60s, fell from a balcony in Duke Street

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who fell from a third-floor balcony on to the street below.

The man, in his 60s, fell from a property in Duke Street, Ipswich, at about 02:35 BST and he died at the scene.

A man, 26, from the Harwich area, and a woman 24, from Ipswich, were later arrested on suspicion of murder.

Suffolk Police said the man's family had been informed about his death.

The arrested pair were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre to be questioned.

Anyone with information about the death has been urged to contact police.