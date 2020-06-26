Image copyright Family photo Image caption Chinedu Ekwunife, 35, died at Ipswich Hospital on 14 June

A man died with Covid-19 shortly after his wife discovered she was pregnant with their second child.

Chinedu Ekwunife, 35, died at Ipswich Hospital on 14 June after battling the disease for two-and-a-half months.

His wife, who found out she was expecting just a week after he was admitted, said her "whole world" had been "swept from under my feet".

Friends described him as "brilliant, cheerful and good" and have raised more than £40,000 to help the family.

Software engineer Mr Ekwunife, who was born in Nigeria, had studied at Southampton University and lived and worked in Ipswich.

He and his wife Lotachi married in 2006 and their daughter, Chimamanda, is aged two.

"One week after Chinedu was admitted to the hospital, I found out we were expecting another baby," Mrs Ekwunife said.

Image copyright Ekwunife family Image caption His wife hoped news of his unborn child would help her husband pull through

Her husband was on a ventilator but she sent him messages about the baby, and said: "When he started recovering the nurses informed him as well during our assisted phone conversation hoping that will help him quickly recover."

She was by his side when he died in hospital.

"It has been painful and a very difficult time to witness my husband and the father of our kids suffer in the hands of this dreadful virus, he fought really hard to stay with us but God knows the best," she said.

Image copyright Ekwunife family Image caption A week after Mr Ekwunife went into hospital, his wife found out she was pregnant

One of Mr Ekwunife's brothers said in one of the last messages to the family before he went into the intensive care unit, he said "God's will, whatever happens, I don't mind" and "I'm hoping for the best though".

Ozioma Uzoegwu, a friend and best man at the Ekwunifes' wedding, described him as a "real fighter" and in tribute said: "The doctors and nurses [were] amazed by your fighting spirit and rooting for you to fully recover."

He has helped to set up a fundraising page to "provide for the family (herself, Chimamanda and the little one that will be with us soon) as they begin to navigate life ahead".