Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Cristi Bahica admitted burglary and assault at Ipswich Crown Court

A third man has been jailed in connection with a late night burglary where an 81-year-old man was marched from his home and forced to withdraw money from a cash machine.

Cristi Bahica, 23, was one of several men who went to the victim's house in Handford Road, Ipswich in 2018.

Suffolk Police called it a "cowardly and despicable" crime.

At Ipswich Crown Court, Bahica was jailed for five years for burglary, and for an unrelated assault in the town.

Police said the victim opened the door to a group of males on 22 August 2018, believing they were workmen dealing with a gas leak earlier that day.

They forced their way in and shone a torch in his eyes while demanding money.

Image copyright Google Image caption Two of the men walked the victim to a cash machine at Sainsbury's in Hadleigh Road

Two of the offenders then walked the elderly man to the supermarket.

The victim was left very shaken, but was physically unharmed.

Bahica was originally charged with robbery, but denied this offence as he claimed he was not present at the time the house was first entered, however he admitted being present in the house when the group returned.

His DNA was found inside the victim's house and he was interviewed by detectives in connection with this crime in January at Norwich Prison, where he was serving a custodial sentence for another matter.

Bahica also admitted GBH after a 29-year-old man was attacked with a wooden pole on Bulwer Road, Ipswich, on 20 July 2018.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Ticu Bahica and Moise Sandu were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court in 2018 and 2019 for their roles in the attack on the elderly victim

The two others previously convicted in connection with the Handford Road incident were:

Ticu Bahica, 18 at the time of sentencing, of Reavell Place in Ipswich, was sentenced to five years' detention in a young offender institution

Moise Sandu, 19, formerly of Leeds and Oldham, was sentenced to 11 months' detention in a young offender institution

Temporary Det Ch Insp Holly Evans said they were still seeking one other person and "if they thought they had got away with it, then this result will hopefully make them think otherwise".