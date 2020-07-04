Image caption The Suffolk air base has more than 8,000 US and British military and civilian personnel

The funeral of a pilot who died after his US fighter jet crashed into the North Sea will be live streamed on social media.

1st Lt Kenneth Allen of the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, crashed off the East Yorkshire coast while training on 15 June.

The air base said the Facebook live stream would allow people to "attend".

Lt Allen had been stationed at the base since February and is survived by his wife and parents.

His funeral will be broadcast later this evening between 17:00 and 18:00 BST.

"Due to current COVID-19 travel restrictions, the family of 1Lt Kenneth "Kage" Allen has requested that his funeral service be streamed publicly to ensure all those who would have liked to attend can do so virtually," RAF Lakenheath said on Facebook.

"The 48th Fighter Wing will support this request by live streaming the service taking place Saturday 4 July through the RAF Lakenheath Facebook page."

In a tribute following his death, Lt Allen's wife Hannah said her husband was "perfect" and her "absolute best friend".

Lt Allen, known as Kage, was the assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

Image copyright US Air Force Image caption Lt Allen's F-15C Eagle was taking part in a training exercise

Lt Allen was on a training exercise with 11 other aircraft when his plane went into the sea 74 nautical miles (85 miles) off the East Yorkshire coast.

RAF Lakenheath is the largest US Air Force-operated base in England and home to its only F-15 fighter wing in Europe.