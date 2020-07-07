Image caption The tidal Stour Estuary is a haven for wading birds on its mudflats and its stony/sandy beaches attract humans as well

More estuary shoreline and woodlands have become England's first extension to an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) in nearly 30 years.

Suffolk Coast and Heaths AONB has been expanded by about 38 sq km (14.6 sq m) - almost a tenth of its size.

The extension includes the Stour Estuary, stretching from Manningtree to Harwich in Essex, and a tributary of the estuary called the Samford Valley.

Environment Secretary George Eustice called it "a worthy addition".

According to Natural England, AONBs are designated to "protect the land to conserve and enhance its natural beauty".

The organisation offers advice to local authorities on planned building work in these areas but, unlike national parks, there are no legal powers to prevent development.

Image copyright Suffolk Coast and Heaths AONB Image caption The map shows existing parts of the AONB in light pink, with the new additions in darker pink, taking in the Essex bank of the Stour, woodland at Freston and Samford Valley between East Bergholt, Brantham and Stutton

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Artist Grayson Perry's House for Essex on the southern bank of the Stour Estuary at Wrabness is included in the new extensions to the AONB

Suffolk Coast and Heaths AONB had not been extended since it was designated in 1970, and the current area stretches from Kessingland in the north to Shotley Peninsula in the south, taking in Rendlesham and Tunstall forests and Orford Ness.

The additions include the Stour Estuary and its southern bank in Essex, which comprises of woodlands, mud flats and saltmarsh and is of international importance for its wildfowl and waders.

The extension also includes a tributary on the southern shore of the Orwell Estuary between Ipswich and Woolverstone, known as the Freston Brook Valley.

Image copyright Mike Page Aerial Photography Image caption The Stour (top left) and Orwell (top right) estuaries flow on either side of the Shotley Peninsula to Harwich (middle left) and Felixstowe (foreground and right)

Image copyright Geograph/Malc McDonald Image caption The Stour Estuary is the largest addition to the extension of the designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it was the first time any AONB in England had been extended since 1991.

Mr Eustice said: "These extensions are a worthy addition, especially during this unprecedented time, when many of us are connecting with nature more than ever."

Natural England submitted plans for the expansion to the government and its chair Tony Juniper said "we welcome this magnificent milestone".

He added: "[We] firmly believe in the benefits this extension to the AONB will bring - for the environment, the economy and the many people who will enjoy in perpetuity the stunning landscapes and natural treasures found here."

Image copyright Suffolk Coast and Heaths Image caption Foxgloves in Copperas Wood, between Wrabness and Harwich on the southern bank of the Stour Estuary

