Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Thieves stole 17 dogs, including this cockapoo, from a kennel in Suffolk

Police have warned people to be vigilant with their pets after 17 dogs, including 13 puppies were stolen.

They were taken from from Fiveways Boarding Kennels and Cattery in Barton Mills, Suffolk on Thursday between 15:45 and 19:10 GMT.

The dogs included six, five-week-old Labrador puppies, seven Lhasa apso puppies and four older dogs.

Police warned that criminal gangs were targeting homes with dogs, often to use in breeding.

The stolen dogs were:

One female, black-and-white-coloured Lhasa apso

One female, honey-and-white-coloured Lhasa apso

Seven Lhasa apso puppies - one honey-coloured, three black-and-white-coloured males, two black-and-white-coloured females

Six, five-week-old Labrador puppies - two yellow-coloured males, two black-coloured males and two black-coloured females

One three-year-old, chocolate-coloured, working cocker spaniel female

One grey and white cockapoo aged between two and three-years-old

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption A three-year-old cocker spaniel was also stolen

Another cocker spaniel was stolen from the garden of a farm in Holywell Row on 6 July and police said they were not ruling out a connection to the kennel thefts.

Rural crime sergeant, Brian Calver, said: "Organised crime groups are actively targeting addresses, with working breeds tending to be those favoured by criminals.

"The loss of any pet can be devastating, with the added trauma of not knowing what sort of conditions the dog is being subjected to. We would advise dog owners to review security of any outdoor kennels.

"Consider your security on social media and avoid giving away details that may highlight your address and the fact you have a dog which could be attractive to thieves."

He also advised people to review garden security and not to leave dogs unsecured outside if there is no one home.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption A female, honey-and-white-coloured Lhasa apso disappeared from the kennels just off the A11

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption One female, black-and-white-coloured Lhasa apso was taken

Dog owners have also been advised to ensure their dog is chipped and, if neutered, mark the dog's tag as such as this makes them less attractive to thieves that may want to steal them for breeding.

