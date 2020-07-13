Image caption Richard Day, who worked for UK Power Networks, was found lying on the ground outside Kebapizza, police said

Three teenage boys have denied murdering a man outside a takeaway.

Richard Day, 45, was found outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich on 23 February and died in hospital the following day.

The defendants, all aged 16 and from the town, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court by video-link from Cookham Wood Young Offenders Institution in Kent and entered not guilty pleas.

A trial date was provisionally set for 10 August.

Image caption Floral tributes were left for Richard Day who was killed after going to see his brother's band at the Premier Pool Club in Ipswich

Mr Day, who had worked for UK Power Networks for 15 years, had been out to see his brother's band Killerkorp at the town's Premier Pool Club on the Saturday evening.