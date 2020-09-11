Sudbury 'bag of bones' murder: DNA search fails to identify remains Published duration 1 day ago

image caption Two bags containing bones were recovered from the River Stour in Sudbury on 27 August

A DNA search of a missing persons database has failed to find a match to human remains found in two bags in a river.

Tests have revealed the remains are of a man of "athletic or muscular build".

The man's DNA profile has been run through the UK Missing Persons Bureau (MPB) without success.

image caption Police divers have been searching the river

Det Ch Supt Eamonn Bridger, of Suffolk Police, said: "The MPB hold records on every missing person in the country and where DNA profiles have been obtained, these are held on their database.

"We have run the initial profile we have of this individual through that database, but have not had a match at this time."

A police spokesman said: "The use of DNA forms a central part of the effort to identify the victim in this case.

"This includes comparisons being made across a number of both national and international databases and is likely to take some considerable time to complete."

image caption Police have appealed for anyone with information "to contact us without delay"

They said a cause of death had not been established, but they have found he died a "minimum of months" ago.

Searches of the River Stour and its banks between Croft Gate Weir and Brundon Mill concluded on 6 September.

Det Ch Supt Bridger said: "We are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about this shocking discovery to come forward.

"Someone must know who the deceased was, or have information about who deposited the remains, so please come forward and talk to us. Any information you give us will be dealt with in confidence."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk