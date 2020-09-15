Lowestoft: Teenager's documentary gets belated premiere Published duration 47 minutes ago

image copyright Joshua Freemantle image caption Joshua said he was inspired to share his hometown's "beautiful beach and hidden heritage"

A teenager's documentary film about Britain's most-easterly town is to have its belated premiere on Tuesday.

Joshua Freemantle, 17, had planned to show his Life of Lowestoft film at the town's Marina Theatre in June but it was cancelled by Covid-19 restrictions.

Joshua said he was inspired to share his hometown's "beautiful beach and hidden heritage".

The film will be shown at the East Coast cinema on Tuesday night.

After the original premiere was delayed by lockdown, the teenager turned his attention to talking photos of Lowestoft's "unique" beauty.

image copyright Life of Lowestoft image caption Joshua says he wants to change perceptions of his hometown

'A new light'

Joshua said he hoped the film would promote Lowestoft as a destination, by telling the story of the Suffolk town's culture and history.

"We always wanted this documentary to make people see Lowestoft in a new light." said Joshua.

"We want to change the perception of the town by highlighting bits of its history that are less well known."

image copyright Life of Lowestoft image caption Lowestoft is the most easterly point of mainland Britain

image copyright Life of Lowestoft image caption The film also looks at art and culture in the town

The project was made possible after it received £7,400 in funding from the East Anglia Art Fund, Lowestoft Rising, Making Waves Together, East Suffolk Council and Kirkley People's Forum.

As well as showing Lowestoft in war time, the film also has a section detailing life under lockdown earlier this year.

"Lowestoft is a unique, special place to be with a beautiful beach, beautiful hidden heritage, and most importantly, the first place to see the sun rise in Britain," Joshua added.

"It is no longer being over looked as a town failing from a once-thriving fishing industry, as it is now becoming a renewable energy hub."

BBC Radio 4 broadcaster, Zeb Soanes, who is from Lowestoft, said the film was a "positive, optimistic piece" and "will give hope and swell pride in what the town has to offer".

Britain's most easterly town

image caption The Darkness rock band hail from Lowestoft

Lowestoft is home to Ness Point - the UK's most easterly extremity

It has a population of about 50,000 and famous sons include composer Benjamin Britten and rock band The Darkness

Fishing has traditionally been the town's dominant industry

image copyright Joshua Freemantle image caption Lowestoft is a north Suffolk town close to the border with Norfolk

