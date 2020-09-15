Nandi Bushell: Dave Grohl pens song for 10-year-old drummer Published duration 22 minutes ago

image copyright @nandi_bushell image caption Ten-year-old Nandi Bushell challenged Dave Grohl to a drum battle over social media

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has written a song dedicated to a 10-year-old drummer from Ispwich.

He penned the track as his response to a drum battle challenge set by Nandi Bushell on social media.

In the song, Grohl describes Nandi as the "best drummer in the world" who was "always right on time".

Nandi said on Instagram she could not believe the former Nirvana drummer had written a song about her. "This is so so epic," she said.

Nandi began drumming at the age of five and has risen to social media stardom, appearing on The Ellen Show in Los Angeles and jamming at the O2 Arena with Lenny Kravitz.

She first tagged Grohl in a video on Instagram last month and said it would be her "dream to one day jam" with the star.

She challenged him to a drum battle after playing Everlong by Foo Fighters, which one commenter said was "one of the most difficult songs on drums".

image copyright @nandi_bushell image caption Nandi said Grohl's video response was "so epic"

Less than two weeks later Grohl responded with a video challenging Nandi to learn Dead End Friends by Them Crooked Vultures.

After Nandi fired back with her attempt, Grohl recorded "something special" for the child star - a song all about her.

Nandi said she thought it was "the best song ever".