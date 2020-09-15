Ipswich man who mounted pavement cleared of attempted murder Published duration 21 minutes ago

image caption The three men were injured in St Helen's Street, Ipswich in March

A man who drove a car into people after a fight outside a pub has been cleared of attempted murder but found guilty of dangerous driving and assault.

Thomas Broughton, 32, mounted the pavement and injured three men in St Helen's Street, Ipswich on 8 March.

The accused, of Woodbridge Road in the town, was found not guilty of three counts of attempted murder and one count of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Broughton was found guilty of one charge of causing GBH with intent to cause GBH, and two counts of attempting to cause GBH.

Ipswich Crown Court previously heard from witness Brandon Mann who said he had been on his way to get food after visiting the Waterlily pub when a car "swerved up onto the pavement".

He said he was part of a group of six relatives and friends who had been on a pub crawl.

When he left the pub, there was "some miscommunication" with another group who thought they were "laughing at them", he said.

'Get out the way'

A scuffle broke out with the other group, which included Broughton, who left, Mr Mann said.

Colin Mann, who was also in the pub crawl group, told the court a fight started after Broughton said something, came forward and was "swearing".

He said he heard an engine "revving loudly" and a car "coming at a fast speed".

"It mounted the pavement. I shouted to everyone to get out of the way," he said.

Under cross-examination, he agreed the first punch was thrown by someone in his group.

