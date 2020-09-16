Oulton burial site: Sutton Hoo-era Anglo-Saxon cemetery discovered Published duration 25 minutes ago

image caption Many of the skeletons discovered at the Oulton site can only be seen as 'sand-silhouettes'

An Anglo-Saxon cemetery dating back to the same time as the Sutton Hoo burial has been discovered.

The graves were uncovered in Oulton, near Lowestoft in Suffolk, ahead of the construction of a housing development.

The burial ground contained hundreds of remains, as well as artefacts including brooches, small iron knives and silver pennies.

Suffolk County Council Archaeological Service said it could date back as far as the 6th Century.

A spokesman said the site "lies within the 7th Century Kingdom of the East Angles, made famous by the royal burial ground at nearby Sutton Hoo".

image caption Artefacts found at the site will eventually be available for public display

The remains of more than 200 people have been uncovered at Oulton, along with wrist clasps, strings of amber and glass beads.

Many of the skeletons are only visible as 'sand-silhouettes', a delicate form of preservation.

The site appears to contain several generations of a small farming community, with male, female and child burials.

The archaeological service said the excavation of such cemeteries in their entirety was rare in England.

image caption Artefacts including copper-alloy brooches, wrist clasps, strings of amber and glass beads, small iron knives and silver pennies were discovered

image caption The Anglo-Saxon cemetery is believed to date back to the same period as Sutton Hoo

A spokesman said it "is a nationally significant discovery and continues to evidence what a historic place Suffolk is".

Andrew Peachey, of Archaeological Solutions Ltd, which carried out the excavations, said the remains of 17 cremations and 191 burials were "painstakingly excavated".

"Due to the highly acidic soil the skeletons had mostly vanished and were luckily preserved as fragile shapes and shadows in the sand," he said.

Mr Peachey added many of the artefacts were so fragile they had "to be block lifted for micro-excavation in the labs at Norfolk Museum Service".

image caption Remains found at the site had to be "painstakingly excavated"

The remains have now been fully excavated ahead of the Persimmon Homes Anglia housing development.

They will undergo specialist analysis and eventually go on public display.