Class A drugs 'worth £120m' seized in Felixstowe Published duration 45 minutes ago Related Topics County lines drugs trade

image copyright National Crime Agency image caption The drugs were found hidden in bags of rice at the port of Felixstowe

More than a tonne of heroin with a street value of more than £120m was found hidden in bags of rice on a container ship.

The National Crime Agency seized 1,169kg (184st) of heroin and morphine derivatives from the vessel when it docked in Felixstowe in Suffolk.

Officers removed the drugs and returned the container before tracking it to the Netherlands and making arrests.

The agency said it was one of the UK's largest seizures of the drug.

It estimated the haul had a value of £21m to organised criminals and a street value of more than £120m.

After removing the drugs, the container was returned to the ship, which continued to the Belgian port of Antwerp on Tuesday.

It was then driven to a warehouse south of the Hague in the Netherlands where three people were arrested, including the lorry driver.

At the same time a 45-year-old man, suspected to be a UK facilitator, was arrested on the M40. He has been released on bail.

image copyright National Crime Agency image caption Heroin and morphine derivatives with a street value of over £120m were

Nikki Holland, NCA director of investigations, said: "This is a huge seizure which has denied organised criminals tens of millions of pounds in profits, and is the result of a targeted, intelligence-led investigation.

"By targeting those at the top of the chain and dismantling the County Lines business model, we reduce drug supply to the UK, making it an unviable business," she said.

Minister for Immigration Compliance and Courts Chris Philp said: "Even though the container ship was destined for the Netherlands, it is highly likely its illicit cargo could have ended up on UK streets as well as mainland Europe.