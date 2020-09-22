Sizewell C: Council 'neutral' over nuclear power station plans Published duration 1 minute ago

image copyright EDF image caption EDF said Sizewell C would provide electricity for six million homes and create 25,000 jobs

A council has agreed to maintain a "neutral" stance over the proposed development of a nuclear power station.

Plans for the Sizewell C plant on the Suffolk coast have been put forward by EDF Energy.

East Suffolk Council has now approved its response, to be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate this week.

But some councillors say it should have gone further in condemning the plans, which Suffolk County Council is set to formally object to later.

Conservative-controlled East Suffolk's cabinet unanimously agreed on Monday night to take "a neutral approach... neither fully supportive nor against the proposals", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service

Its 90-page response says that there are "too many outstanding issues at this stage to enable us to commit further", including increased demand on public services and environmental concerns.

Leader Steve Gallant said the response aimed to "raise the flag of concern", but added: "I am confident our relationship with EDF puts us in an excellent position to negotiate the best possible deal we can for the residents of East Suffolk."

But Conservative councillor Tony Fryatt said residents were "horrified" that its response did not condemn the proposals, while fellow Tory Jocelyn Bond said many residents felt "very unprotected" by the authority.

The county council's cabinet will meet on Tuesday afternoon to finalise its response, and is expected to agree to the principle of a new facility but state that it cannot support the plans as they stand.