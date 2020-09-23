Christmas turkeys lorry crash: Suffolk driver banned after admitted drug use Published duration 35 minutes ago

image caption Kelvin Gombera was delivering turkeys (not the ones pictured) the weekend before Christmas when he crashed

A man who crashed a lorry while delivering Christmas turkeys has been banned from driving after admitting he was under the influence of drugs.

Kelvin Gombera, 40, swerved off the A143 at Pakenham, Suffolk, after falling asleep at the wheel, Great Yarmouth Magistrates heard.

Gombera was arrested at the scene on 21 December.

He was handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 24 months and banned from driving for 36 months.

Gombera, of Godetia Court in Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, three charges of drug-driving relating to the use of cocaine and cannabis, failing to provide police with a blood sample, failing to surrender to a police station and driving for more than four and a half hours without taking a break.

image copyright Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team image caption Kelvin Gombera was arrested at the scene of the crash on the A143 at Pakenham

He was told his sentence had been suspended as he had a realistic prospect of rehabilitation and he was his partner's carer.

Magistrates also ordered Gombera to take part in up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also told he must pay a victim surcharge of £122 and court costs of £105.