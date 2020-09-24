Kesgrave shooting: Schoolboy regains consciousness
A boy who was shot in the face as he walked to school has regained consciousness in hospital.
The 15-year-old, who was shot in Kesgrave, Suffolk, on 7 September, remains in intensive care at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
He was airlifted to hospital after he was shot on the Grange Farm housing estate at about 08:40 BST.
A boy, also aged 15, is charged with attempted murder and is due in court for a plea hearing in December.
He is also charged with possession of a firearm, a 12-gauge Beretta over and under shotgun, with intent to cause fear of injury of another person, and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
The youth, from the Woodbridge area, faces a trial next year.
