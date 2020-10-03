Covid-19: Ipswich nurse's triplets pregnancy felt 'stolen'
By Kate Scotter
- Published
A nurse who shared her journey of having triplets on social media has said she felt like she had a "stolen pregnancy" because of coronavirus.
Shannon Steele, from Ipswich, gave birth to Ronnie, Maddison and Emilia on 24 August after an emergency Caesarean.
The 29-year-old, who posted updates on Instagram, said her husband got to meet the trio first while she recovered.
She said it was "almost poetic" after he "missed out on so much" because of measures put in place due to Covid-19.
The NHS nurse said her husband Matthew had been unable to attend any of the scans with her.
Mrs Steele did not have a baby shower, the couple did not get to experience going out shopping for baby items because of lockdown and then she was put on seven weeks of bed rest because of complications from having triplets.
"I feel like I had a stolen pregnancy, it could have been so different and we could have enjoyed so much more," she said.
"We're not going to be having any more children so we won't experience it all again - Covid stitched us up."
Mrs Steele started her Instagram feed our.triplets.journey with the aim of helping others going through "fertility battles".
She was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) at the age of 15 and a thyroid condition about three years ago.
She said she and her 35-year-old husband were "one step" away from going down the IVF route.
Then in March they discovered they were due to have not only one baby but three.
Although the wait to get pregnant had been long, when it came to the babies' arrival, she said it was a "rush to get them out" at Ipswich Hospital.
One of the triplets was in "a lot of distress" and Mrs Steele herself became "very poorly".
"I didn't see them for two days after they were born," said Mrs Steele.
"My husband was the first to see and cuddle them.
"Considering he missed out on the scans and coming to the hospital with me, he got to have a lot of firsts with the babies which was nice and almost poetic."
The triplets were born at almost 33 weeks, Emilia first, with Maddison and Ronnie following two minutes later together.
They spent four weeks in hospital before, along with their mother, they were able to go home.
While Mr and Mrs Steele have been enjoying the early days of parenting and establishing a new routine, Mrs Steele said it had been hard for other family members who have not been able to be with them as coronavirus restrictions are still in place.
"There have been a lot of tears, especially from my mum and sister," she said.
"Not only did they want to see the babies but they wanted to be there to support me.
"It's been tough for everybody but thank goodness for FaceTime. To see your mum at the end of a video is comforting."
According to the NHS website, about one in 65 births in the UK are twins, triplets or more.
