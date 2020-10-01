Sizewell C: Suffolk Coastal MP Thérèse Coffey demands changes to plan Published duration 11 minutes ago

image copyright EDF image caption Sizewell C (lighter grey on the right) would be built next to Sizewell B, which is still generating, and Sizewell A, which is being decommissioned

"Significant changes" must be made to plans for a new nuclear power station, an MP has said.

Plans for the £20bn Sizewell C plant on the Suffolk coast have been put forward by EDF Energy.

Suffolk Coastal's Conservative MP, Thérèse Coffey, backs them but said more mitigation measures were needed to gain her full support.

EDF said it was looking at how to "further improve" the plans to "minimise the impacts" on the area.

Commenting on Wednesday, the deadline for people to register their views with the Planning Inspectorate, the MP said she was a "firm believer" that Sizewell C would be of "significant benefit" to the county and to the UK.

But she said mitigation against all impacts on the local community was "absolutely key", and felt EDF needed to bring in more material by train and sea during construction.

She has asked the inspectorate to challenge the fact there had been no proposals for a passing loop to increase capacity on the East Suffolk rail line, meaning that a large amount of rail freight would be received at night, potentially disturbing residents.

image caption The proposals included two park and ride sites for construction staff, a bypass around Farnham and lorry park further south near Ipswich

She said she was keen to see the scheme, within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), "stand out as an environmental exemplar with EDF contributing to nature recovery as well as just mitigation".

EDF said it was "pleased" Dr Coffey supported the project, which it said would "upskill the region and provide long-term quality jobs".

"We are looking closely at how we can further improve our plans to further minimise the impacts, particularly around transport and the environment," a spokeswoman said.

image caption The white dome of Sizewell B is a landmark on the Suffolk coast, while Sizewell A is the square building to the south of it