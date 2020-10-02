Lowestoft drugs inquiry: Pair rescued from water scooter held
Two people airlifted to safety after getting into difficulties on a water scooter in "really rough" seas have been held on suspicion of drug smuggling.
The RNLI and Coastguard were called at about 19:00 BST on Wednesday after a nearby vessel spotted the pair off Lowestoft, Suffolk.
They were winched on board the Coastguard helicopter and taken to a hospital in Great Yarmouth.
They are being questioned by police.
Callout at 7.06pm in big seas and high winds -together with HM coastguard helicopter to help two people on a jet ski in trouble 24 miles SE of Lowestoft. Nearby survey boat ‘Fugro Pioneer’ took both on board. Crew stood by as helicopter winched— Lowestoft Lifeboat (@LOWESTOFTRNLI) October 1, 2020
pair and then headed to hospital. pic.twitter.com/7Z5VLRxzFZ
RNLI crew member Paula Granfield, from the Lowestoft station, said: "The weather conditions became really rough the further we got out and the casualties had been airlifted from the deck of the nearby vessel by the time we arrived."
Rescue crews later located the water scooter, which has been impounded by UK Border Force.