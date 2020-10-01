Man in court over 96 child sexual abuse charges Published duration 26 minutes ago

image caption David Wilson, 36, of Kirstead, King's Lynn appeared at Ipswich Crown Court accused of crimes over a two-year period

A man has appeared in court charged with 96 child sexual abuse allegations.

David Wilson, of Kirstead, King's Lynn, Norfolk, was not asked to enter pleas when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court.

The 36-year-old was remanded in custody and will appear again at the same court for a plea hearing on 23 November.

The National Crime Agency said the allegations related to 49 victims aged from four to 14 between 1 May 2016 and 31 May 2018.