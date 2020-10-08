BBC News

Kesgrave shooting: Schoolboy in 'stable condition'

Published
image captionThe shooting happened at Friends Walk in Grange Farm, Kesgrave, on 7 September

A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the face on his way to school is no longer in a life-threatening condition, police have said.

The shooting happened on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave, Suffolk, at about 08:40 BST on 7 September.

Police described his condition as "stable", but added he has "life-changing" injuries and is expected have a "considerable" hospital stay.

Another boy, also aged 15, has been charged with attempted murder.

Norwich Youth Court heard the victim was shot in the face, allegedly after a confrontation.

image captionThe injured boy was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains

The defendant, from the Woodbridge area, is also charged with possessing a firearm, a 12-gauge Beretta over-and-under shotgun, with intent to cause fear of injury of another person, and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He was remanded in custody for a plea hearing on 7 December.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Woodbridge
  • Kesgrave

More on this story

  • Kesgrave shooting: Teen in court charged with schoolboy attack

    Published
    9 September