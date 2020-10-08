Kesgrave shooting: Schoolboy in 'stable condition'
A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the face on his way to school is no longer in a life-threatening condition, police have said.
The shooting happened on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave, Suffolk, at about 08:40 BST on 7 September.
Police described his condition as "stable", but added he has "life-changing" injuries and is expected have a "considerable" hospital stay.
Another boy, also aged 15, has been charged with attempted murder.
Norwich Youth Court heard the victim was shot in the face, allegedly after a confrontation.
The defendant, from the Woodbridge area, is also charged with possessing a firearm, a 12-gauge Beretta over-and-under shotgun, with intent to cause fear of injury of another person, and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
He was remanded in custody for a plea hearing on 7 December.
