Ipswich striker James Norwood faces drink-driving charge
Footballer James Norwood has been charged with drink-driving.
The Ipswich Town striker is accused of driving an Audi Q8 in Bury St Edmunds on 30 August, when over the limit.
Mr Norwood, 30, of Cockfield, Bury St Edmunds, is accused of recording 58mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - which is above the legal limit of 35mcg in 100ml of breath.
He had been due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, but this has been adjourned to 8 December.
Mr Norwood has scored 11 goals in 37 games for Ipswich since joining in the summer of 2019.
His previous clubs include Forest Green Rovers and Tranmere Rovers.
An Ipswich Town spokesman said: "We are aware of James' situation.
"A charge of drink-driving is clearly a serious matter but the club will not be commenting further until the case has been concluded."