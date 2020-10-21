Simon Dobbin: Football fan dies five years after hooligan attack
- Published
A football fan who suffered horrific injuries when he was attacked by opposition hooligans in 2015 has died.
Simon Dobbin, 48, was left brain-damaged in the assault after a match in Southend, Essex, five years ago.
The Cambridge United fan died in his sleep at his home in Mildenhall, Suffolk, in the early hours of Wednesday, his wife Nicole said.
Mrs Dobbin said he had been "his usual self, laughing and smiling the day before".
She said it had come as a shock to her and their daughter Emily.
It is with a heavy heart that Cambridge United can confirm we have received the devastating news that Simon Dobbin sadly passed away at home this morning.— Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) October 21, 2020
Sweet dreams Simon. Forever a U 💛 🖤 pic.twitter.com/mNB5wlaBJP
Mr Dobbin was left unable to walk, talk or move independently when he was attacked after a match against Southend on 21 March 2015.
Twelve men were jailed in July 2017 in connection with the assault.
Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore, who led the investigation into the attack, said the men were like a "pack of animals".
Mr Dobbin's family have been campaigning for the introduction of "Simon's Law", to force lifelong payments to the NHS by people convicted of violent disorder.
In February, Mrs Dobbin said Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told her the idea was unpractical but said he may look at charging violent offenders for their jail stays.
A petition has garnished more than 49,000 signatures.
Mr Dobbin's plight came to national attention after his home was adapted and transformed by the BBC's DIY SOS team. The show aired in January 2019.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk