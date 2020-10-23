Sudbury 'bag of bones' murder: Remains 'from one victim'
Police investigating the discovery of human bones in a river have confirmed that additional remains found in subsequent searches are from the same person.
The initial remains were found in two bin bags in the River Stour near Croft Bridge in Sudbury, Suffolk, on 27 August, prompting a murder inquiry.
Tests revealed the remains were of a man of "athletic or muscular build".
Police have spoken to more than 700 people to try to identify the victim.
Officers are also appealing to trace a man seen swimming in the river one week before the remains were found.
A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: "Tests to establish the timescale in which the victim died are continuing, as are efforts to identify him through the comparison of DNA across national and international databases."
Det Ch Supt Eamonn Bridger said a "significant amount of work" had been carried out to "try to identify the victim and also who is responsible for depositing the bags".
"We expect to receive further forensic test results by early next month, which may help us to determine how long the victim has been deceased," he said.
"Establishing an approximate age for the victim is even more complex, with these tests taking much longer to complete and it is not guaranteed we will get a definitive answer."
The force has appealed for anyone with concerns about a relative, friend or colleague they have not seen or heard from in a long time to contact officers.
It has also asked for people to report anyone who was "acting suspiciously or displayed a real change in their character" in the days or weeks before the remains were discovered.
