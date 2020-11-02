Ed Sheeran donates painting to Suffolk charity auction
- Published
Ed Sheeran has put one of his artworks on sale for the first time as part of a charity auction.
The 29-year-old used house paints to create Dab 2 2020 - so called as it is the second painting he has given to his dad John, whom he calls Dab.
It is the first time one of the Suffolk singer's paintings has been made available for sale.
The colourful abstract is part of the Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction.
The auction was organised with help from his parents to support youngsters in his home county, including redeveloping a playground in Ipswich.
Sheeran previously said he painted a canvas a day for 30 days.
"I bought house paint and just layered it up by flicking it. I just do my art and I love doing it," he said.
His father described Dab 2 2020 as "energetic" and said it was "like a visual equivalent of one of his upbeat songs".
The online auction runs until 8 November.
Fans can also bid for handwritten lyrics to his song Perfect, his childhood Lego and a £3 ticket to his first ever gig at Framlingham's Royal British Legion club.
David Beckham, Kylie Minogue and Usain Bolt also donated items.
The auction's end date coincides with the final day of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition, which tells the story of his rise to global stardom.
It opened at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich, in the week leading up to Sheeran's homecoming gigs in August 2019.
Proceeds will help charity GeeWizz to redevelop a playground for children with special educational needs and disabilities at the Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy in Ipswich, estimated to cost up to £300,000.
Funds will also benefit the town's St Elizabeth Hospice, which aims to help teenagers and young adults with incurable illnesses live their lives to the full.