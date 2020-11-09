Ed Sheeran collectables fetch £400k at legacy auction
Ed Sheeran memorabilia has raised more than £400,000 to support children and young people with disabilities and life-limiting illnesses.
More than 220 collectables went under the hammer as part of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction.
The star lot was the singer's abstract painting Dab 2 that fetched £40,000.
A donation of £100,000 was also made by Suffolk firm Tru7 Group, taking the total to £506,000. Organiser Gina Long MBE said the response was "remarkable".
The painting Dab 2, created using house paints, was Sheeran's only artwork he has ever made available for public sale.
Other top sellers included the handwritten lyrics for Perfect, dedicated to his wife Cherry, which raised £23,500.
Meanwhile, Colin Davidson's sketch of the pop star raised £12,400, a ticket for his first public gig sold for £6,400, and a handful of his childhood Lego fetched £4,150.
All of the proceeds will go to GeeWizz children's charity, which was founded by Mrs Long, and Zest, which is part of St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich.
Projects it will fund include a new playground at the Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy in Ipswich.
Mrs Long said: "Seeing the huge amount we have raised fills all of us on the auction team with joy, knowing our wonderful legacy projects can now become a reality."
It is literally going to change many lives for the better, that has to be the greatest gift of all."
The auction ended on Sunday to coincide with the final day of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Ipswich's Christchurch Mansion, which told the story of his rise to global stardom.
It was organised with help from Sheeran's parents.
His father John said the total was "way beyond our expectations".
"We are so pleased that it will create important lasting legacies to improve the quality of care and wellbeing for children and young adults across Suffolk and beyond," he added.