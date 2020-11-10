BBC News

Dave Grohl asks Ipswich 10-year-old to play with Foo Fighters

Published
Ipswich drummer Nandi Bushell chatted to Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl online for 40 minutes

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has asked a 10-year-old drummer from Ipswich to play with the band when they next visit to the UK.

The rock legend met Nandi Bushell on a video call organised by the New York Times.

During the chat, they exchanged stories of how they first started playing the drums, agreed to write a song together and had a "jam".

Posting a recording of the call on social media, Nandi said it was "epic".

Grohl previously penned a song for Nandi after she challenged him to a drum battle over Instagram.

Their competitive friendship on social media has continued with the Suffolk schoolgirl posting a song called Rock And Grohl, The Epic Battle.

During Monday's 40-minute meeting, Grohl told Nandi: "I feel like I'm meeting a Beatle."

He also asked her: "When the Foo Fighters finally come back to the UK, do you think you will get up on stage and jam with us?"

She replied: "Yes, definitely, 100%."

Grohl added: "But it has to be at the end of the set because you're going to steal the show."

The pair jammed with each other at the end of the video call
Nandi said it was the "best day ever" on social media

They also agreed to make a song together, and discussed who would get to play which instruments.

The former Nirvana drummer told Nandi he had been "nervous" meeting her for the first time, she told the international star she was "not nervous - you just have to do it and go for it".

Nandi started playing the drums at the age of five and also plays the bass, guitar and piano.

She has played the drums with Lenny Kravitz and has appeared on the Ellen Show.

