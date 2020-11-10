Dave Grohl asks Ipswich 10-year-old to play with Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has asked a 10-year-old drummer from Ipswich to play with the band when they next visit to the UK.
The rock legend met Nandi Bushell on a video call organised by the New York Times.
During the chat, they exchanged stories of how they first started playing the drums, agreed to write a song together and had a "jam".
Posting a recording of the call on social media, Nandi said it was "epic".
Grohl previously penned a song for Nandi after she challenged him to a drum battle over Instagram.
Their competitive friendship on social media has continued with the Suffolk schoolgirl posting a song called Rock And Grohl, The Epic Battle.
BEST DAY EVER!!! Meeting #davegrohl was one of the most incredible experiences of my life! I can’t believe Dave asked me to write a song with him, join him and the @foofighters on stage AND he is still working on his comeback!!! #EPIC!!! @nytimesmusic pic.twitter.com/szlKXn6U6D— Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) November 9, 2020
During Monday's 40-minute meeting, Grohl told Nandi: "I feel like I'm meeting a Beatle."
He also asked her: "When the Foo Fighters finally come back to the UK, do you think you will get up on stage and jam with us?"
She replied: "Yes, definitely, 100%."
Grohl added: "But it has to be at the end of the set because you're going to steal the show."
They also agreed to make a song together, and discussed who would get to play which instruments.
The former Nirvana drummer told Nandi he had been "nervous" meeting her for the first time, she told the international star she was "not nervous - you just have to do it and go for it".
Nandi started playing the drums at the age of five and also plays the bass, guitar and piano.
She has played the drums with Lenny Kravitz and has appeared on the Ellen Show.
