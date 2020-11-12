Sudbury silk company Vanners in administration with 32 jobs lost
A silk company which has been trading in a Suffolk town for almost 250 years has gone into administration with the loss of 32 jobs.
Silk Industries Limited, trading as Vanners, in Sudbury, appointed joint administrators from KPMG on Monday.
The company designs and manufactures silk fabrics and products for the luxury menswear, fashion and furnishing sectors, and has 64 employees.
Half of those will be kept on to fulfil orders while a buyer is sought.
The silk weaving company was founded in 1740 and moved to Suffolk in the late 18th Century.
The county became a major hub of the British silk industry and silk weaving was thriving by the turn of the 19th Century.
A statement released by KPMG said: "Vanners had been experiencing difficult trading conditions for some time, which was exacerbated by the severe impact of Covid-19 on the fashion sector.
"Regrettably, following the appointment of the administrators, 32 employees were made redundant."
Joint administrator James Lumb said: "We intend to fulfil outstanding orders while we seek a buyer for the business, and would encourage any parties who may be interested to contact us as soon as possible.
"We will also be providing support to those members of staff who have been made redundant."
Last year a festival took place to celebrate the success of Sudbury's 250-year-old silk industry.
Silk woven in the town has been worn by the Queen at her coronation, royal brides, former US First Lady Michelle Obama and singer Adele.
The first silk business moved to the Suffolk town from London in the 1770s and more than 300 people were working in the four silk mills of Sudbury - Gainsborough Silk, Humphries Weaving, Stephen Walters and Vanners - before this week's announcement.