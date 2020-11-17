Covid-19: Johnson Service Group blames virus for 1,500 job cuts
A firm making workwear and textiles for the hotel and food processing sectors has shed 1,500 staff, blaming the pandemic for a downturn in demand.
Johnson Service Group (JSG) said the cuts were being made through redundancies and natural turnover.
The firm, which has 16 sites in the UK, is to close its workwear plant in Newmarket, Suffolk, with 80 job losses.
JSG currently has some 1,600 employees in the hospitality division on furlough or reduced hours.
The firm said following a brief sign of recovery in September, sales volumes in the hospitality division slumped back to 45% of normal levels in October, as local lockdown restrictions hit demand.
'The right steps'
"Whilst the news last week of a possible vaccine is encouraging, volumes currently remain unpredictable and the timing of any sustained recovery in our market remains unknown," the group said.
Demand for workwear for industrial and food processing customers proved more resilient, with sales volumes slightly ahead of pre-Covid-19 levels by the end of October, it said.
However, it cautioned over the division's ability to grow revenues, given fewer new contracts and ongoing uncertainty for clients.
"As a result of the increased spare capacity we have created at nearby workwear sites, we have announced the closure of our Newmarket site, which is one of our smaller workwear sites and our only mixed economy facility," it said.
"Work is currently in the process of being transferred to neighbouring sites."
Chief executive Peter Egan said the group had taken "the right steps" to secure the firm's future "when the recovery emerges".
