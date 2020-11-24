Susan Warby: Coroner writes to Matt Hancock after 'wrong drip' death
A coroner has raised concerns over "confusion and errors" caused by "generically labelled" drips following the death of a woman.
Susan Warby, 57, died at West Suffolk Hospital in 2018, and coroner Nigel Parsley found her death was contributed to by administering the wrong drip.
Her death had prompted a whistleblower to highlight errors in her care.
Mr Parsley has now written to Health Secretary Matt Hancock over intravenous drip labels and staff training.
Mrs Warby, from Bury St Edmunds, was admitted to hospital after collapsing at home with a perforated bowel on 26 July and died in the intensive care unit on 30 August from multi-organ failure and other complications.
Delivering a narrative conclusion, Mr Parsley said: "Susan Warby died as the result of the progression of a naturally occurring illness, contributed to by unnecessary insulin treatment, caused by erroneous blood test results."
In a prevention of future deaths report, Mr Parsley said from the evidence "it was clear that packaging and visual identification aids available for intravenous fluids... were not sufficiently distinctive".
He added: "The number of cases identified where the incorrect fluid is being used... clearly demonstrates the confusion and errors which occur when using generically labelled intravenous fluids with an arterial line transfusion set."
He said in Mrs Warby's case "the error of the incorrect intravenous fluid... was exacerbated by medical staff using an incorrect technique when drawing her blood samples".
The coroner said the hospital had since put in place new training and operational regimes for staff.
But in his report, written to Mr Hancock and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Mr Parsley asked for a wider review "given the apparent prevalence of errors regarding the incorrect use of intravenous fluids and incorrect blood sampling techniques involving arterial lines".
Earlier this year, her widower Jon Warby said he was "knocked sideways" when an anonymous letter highlighted errors in his wife's care.
West Suffolk Hospital, the Department of Health and Social Care and the MHRA have been contacted for a response.
