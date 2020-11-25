North Sea US jet crash caused by 'pilot error'
A "pilot error" caused a US Air Force (USAF) fighter jet to crash into the North Sea, an investigation has found.
Lt Kenneth Allen, from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, was killed when the F-15C Eagle crashed off the East Yorkshire coast on 15 June.
The 27-year-old was on a training flight when it happened.
USAF's Accident Investigation Board (AIB) said clouds caused "reduced visibility" and resulted in "spatial disorientation" for the pilot.
The jet crashed while flying 566 knots, about 650 miles per hour, about 74 nautical miles off Flamborough Head.
According to the AIB's report, Lt Allen was part of a training exercise that included a total of nine F-15Cs and one F-15D, which was playing the role of adversary aircraft (AA).
There were "multiple cloud layers in the airspace" and other pilots told investigators "the horizon was difficult if not impossible to discern below 9,000ft".
The report said Lt Allen was "fixated on acquiring the AA, either visually or with his radar, and did not monitor his aircraft altitude, airspeed, and attitude cockpit instruments".
It said he "initiated a recovery attempt of the aircraft, but was unable to complete the recovery based upon the low altitude and speed of his descent".
The report said there was no evidence Lt Allen had attempted to eject from the aircraft.
It added: "Airspace environmental conditions of reduced visibility and lack of a discernible horizon for the pilot resulted in his spatial disorientation."
The report said this "substantially contributed" to the aircraft's "undesirable low pitch, rapidly descending altitude and resulting mishap".
Gen Jeff Harrigian, from USAF, said: "This unfortunate accident is yet another reminder of the inherent risks airmen take on a daily basis to ensure the successes of our air force.
"Lt Allen was an outstanding officer and a tremendous asset to the team. No words can compensate for such a painful and sudden loss."
🇺🇸1Lt Kenneth “Kage” Allen USAF🇺🇸 Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of 1Lt Kenneth “Kage” Allen....Posted by Follow the Flag - North Ogden on Monday, June 15, 2020
Lt Allen, known as Kage, had been stationed at Lakenheath since February.
He was the assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron.
After his death, his wife Hannah described him on Facebook as "perfect" and her "absolute best friend".
