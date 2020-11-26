Covid-19 tiers: Suffolk placed in tier two restrictions
Suffolk will be placed in tier two when England's second lockdown ends on 2 December, it has been announced.
People in this tier cannot socialise with other households indoors.
The rule of six will apply to gatherings outdoors and pubs and restaurants will shut at 23:00 GMT and only be allowed to serve alcohol as part of meal.
Prior to England's second lockdown, Suffolk was in tier one, the lowest level of Covid-19 restrictions.
Only those in tier one areas will be able to meet people who they do not live with, although the rule of six will apply both indoors and outdoors.
Tier three measures mean a ban on households mixing, except in limited locations, such as parks.
The new tier system is tougher than the previous one.
The Health Secretary and MP for West Suffolk, Matthew Hancock, said despite his own constituency having the lowest case rate for over-60s in the whole country, the county as a whole needed to be in tier two "to get the virus further under control".
"I hope Suffolk and so many other parts of the country can get to tier one soon and the more people stick to the rules the quicker that will happen," said Mr Hancock.
The government said it will be regularly reviewed and an area's tier level may change before Christmas. The first review is scheduled for 16 December.
The rates in all districts in Suffolk, except Ipswich, have fallen week-on-week.
The districts of Mid Suffolk, West Suffolk, and East Suffolk have had some of the lowest rates of Covid-19 since the end of the first lockdown.
Dr Chris Smith, virologist at Cambridge University, said the "rationale was sound" for the regional tier approach, with case rates differing across England.
But he said: "The problem is we have a small country with a mobile population and the viruses don't follow maps, they don't have boundaries and borders.
"So it's very difficult to make this work in practice."
Most of England has been placed in the two toughest tiers of coronavirus restrictions when the national lockdown ends.
