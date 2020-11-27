Covid-19 tiers: MP to 'make case' to change Suffolk's tier 2 rating
- Published
A Suffolk Tory MP said he would argue the case for the county to be moved to a lower tier of Covid-19 restrictions "because that's where we should be".
The government said Suffolk would be in tier two - high alert when England's lockdown ends on 2 December.
The county has the fourth-lowest virus case rate - behind the Isle of Wight, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, which will all be in the lower tier.
Dan Poulter MP said he was a "little disappointed to be frank".
Mr Poulter, who represents Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, said there was a "very good case" for Suffolk to be in tier one - medium alert.
"My view, and I communicated this to the government, was that there's a good medical argument and good evidence that we should be in tier one," he said.
"I will continue to make the case for Suffolk... I hope this can be looked at again," he said.
People in tier two cannot socialise with other households indoors., although restrictions have been eased for Christmas, between 23 and 27 December only.
The "rule of six" will apply to gatherings outdoors, and pubs and restaurants will shut at 23:00 GMT and only be allowed to serve alcohol as part of a meal.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said despite his own West Suffolk constituency having the lowest case rate for over-60s in the whole country, Suffolk as a whole needed to be in tier two "to get the virus further under control".
The county's current infection rate of 85 cases per 100,000 people was more than double what it was when Suffolk entered tier one on 14 October, Suffolk Public Health said.
At the beginning of September, there were just five cases per 100,000 people.
Parts of Suffolk, such as Ipswich and Hadleigh, have been seeing much higher numbers of positive cases than anticipated. the body said.
Stuart Keeble, director of public health at Suffolk County Council, said: "I fully understand many people will be disappointed that Suffolk has not emerged from the national restrictions in a lower tier, or indeed no tier at all. I am too.
"The facts facing us today are clear however. With current infection rates and pressure being put in health services, we need to do more of what we have been doing. We need to stick with it."
Most of England will be in the two toughest tiers of coronavirus restrictions at the start of December.
It has been met with criticism ahead of a Commons vote on Tuesday, with a group of Tory rebels calling the plan "authoritarianism at work".
The government said it would be regularly reviewed.
