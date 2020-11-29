Hunt for life-sentence Hollesley Bay prison absconder
An inmate serving a life sentence has gone on the run from jail.
Robert Maxfield, 42, was last seen at HMP Hollesley Bay, a category D open prison near Woodbridge, Suffolk, at about 16:45 BST on Saturday.
Maxfield is serving a life sentence for causing death by dangerous driving and police said he has been recalled to prison for further offences of burglary with intent to steal.
He is described as white, of slim build, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Maxfield is about 1.8m (5ft 11in), tall and has a black panther tattoo on his right arm and another tattoo on left forearm.
It is not known what he was wearing at the time he disappeared.