HMP Hollesley Bay prisoner on run from jail arrested

image captionRobert Maxfield is serving a life sentence for causing death by dangerous driving

A prisoner serving a life sentence who went on the run from jail has been arrested.

Robert Maxfield, 42, absconded from HMP Hollesley Bay, a category D open prison near Woodbridge, Suffolk, on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier, police appealed for anyone who knew where Maxfield, who is serving a life sentence for causing death by dangerous driving, was to contact them.

They said he was arrested on Sunday but have given no further details.

