BBC News

Cyclist dies after crash with lorry near Felixstowe

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe crash happened on Kirton Road at Trimley St Martin, near the A14 junction

A cyclist has died three days after a crash with a lorry.

Suffolk Police said the collision, involving an Iveco lorry, happened at Trimley St Martin, near Felixstowe, at 10:45 GMT on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to Kirton Road, at the roundabout with the junction of the A14 eastbound off-slip.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. He died there on Sunday.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Trimley St Martin
  • A14