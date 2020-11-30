Cyclist dies after crash with lorry near Felixstowe
A cyclist has died three days after a crash with a lorry.
Suffolk Police said the collision, involving an Iveco lorry, happened at Trimley St Martin, near Felixstowe, at 10:45 GMT on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to Kirton Road, at the roundabout with the junction of the A14 eastbound off-slip.
The cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. He died there on Sunday.